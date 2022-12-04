Knicks 92, Cavaliers 81: Scenes from the best win of the year?

On a night that felt like a sword hanging over Tom Thibodeau’s head and ended with James Naismith’s exploding in his grave at a sudden obsession with traveling calls, the New York Knicks staged a vintage defensive effort in topping one of the league’s top clubs, the Cleveland Cavaliers, by a very Clinton administration score of 92-81.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points while Immanuel Quickley and Isaiah Hartenstein starred off the bench. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 for the Cavs, though his were too little, too late. The Knicks led most of the way before the Cavs staged a gentleman’s fake comeback, never getting within striking distance.

The Cavaliers were without Jarrett Allen, but this was still a quality win for the Knicks, in general and especially for that retro feeling of winning at home. With the win and Washington losing, Team Thibs is back up to 10th in the East. Play-in = life, baby! Recap to come.