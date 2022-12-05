Wassup in Westchester: Feron Hunt traded, trio of Knicks called up for Monday’s game

Last week, the big-boy New York Knicks released Feron Hunt from his two-way contract and signed DaQuan Jeffries. Now, the G League Westchester Knicks have traded Hunt’s rights to the Birmingham Squadron.

Birmingham is the New Orleans Pelicans’ G League affiliate. We wish you well, Feron Hunt. It seemed as if he might have an outside chance of contributing a wee bit for the Knicks this season, if only because Thibs loves his “true PFs” and Hunt was one of only three on the roster. But he never did much to distinguish himself outside of the first game of Summer League.

As for the Westchester club, they’ve won three games in a row, and they’re about to get some serious reinforcements. Miles McBride — a.k.a. the Steph Curry of the G League — is back, joined by Jericho Sims and Svi Mykhailiuk. Sorry to post my own Tweets again, but I really enjoyed this meme.

Surely, the W-Knicks will kick some ass tonight!