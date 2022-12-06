NBA on TNT Preview: Two starry matchups are slated for Tuesday Night

TNT is dyn-o-mite tonight with a star-studded double-header of NBA basketball. First up, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) travel to Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9). After that, the Dallas Mavericks (11-11) head to Ball Arena to face the Denver Nuggets (14-9). If you like NBA stars, a line-up featuring LeBron, Spida, Luka, and Joker is almost as studded as that leather belt I rocked in 10th grade. And if you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings would love your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) at Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9)

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Anthony Davis is having a resurgent season. The oft-injured center has been packing the stat sheets and is this week’s Western Conference Player of the Week. He leads the purple and gold crew with per game averages of 28.8 points and 12.8 rebounds. If you’re looking for prop bets, I’d steer you in his direction.

The Lakers started off terribly, but have reversed their fortunes of late. They’ve won four of their last five, and Russell Westbrook—practically run out of town mere weeks ago—has been improving of late. He’s the top assists man on the team, with 7.7. And then there’s LeBron James, probable for tonight’s tilt after missing time with a bum ankle. With all their stars active, the Lakers can still be a problem.

Speaking of problems, we turn our attention to the Cleveand Cavaliers, who were decisively beaten by the New York Knicks, 92 to 81, this past Sunday. The Cavs won their first meeting with the Lakers by 14 points, but they haven’t been quite as dominant recently. They’ve won three of their last five, and couldn’t reach 90 point in three of those. Keep that in mind, perhaps, if you’re voting the points over/under.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Cavs -4, -110

O/U: 224, -110

Lakers ML: +155

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks (11-11) at Denver Nuggets (14-9)

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

The Mavericks have depended on Luka Doncic for everything this season, and he’s doing his best to oblige. They’re a fairly middling team for the most part, however, even with the league’s top scorer at the helm. On Saturday, the Mavs looked pretty vulnerable for half of their game against the Knicks, but the ‘Bockers somehow managed to play worse and gifted Dallas a blowout. Look for the Mavs to make much-needed moves before the trade deadline. The latest rumor is that they have their eyes on Derrick Rose.

The Nuggets are another playoff caliber team, and also lead by a genius international talent, Mr. Nikola Jokic. The twice-crowned MVP has averaged 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in 20 games this season. On Draft Kings, he’s a guy I’d look to combo, with points, boards, and dimes usually adding up to 40+.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Nuggets -4, -110

O/U: 223

Mavs ML: +160

Odds up to date as of Monday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook