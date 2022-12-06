Wassup in Westchester: Three Knicks assignees lead W-Knicks to another big win

The Westchester Knicks steamrolled the Capital City Go-Go on Monday night, 131-111. Since you’re mostly interested in how the big-boy Knicks did in their G League assignment, let’s go to the footage!

Svi Mykhailiuk: 35 points (12-29 shooting, 4-15 from three), 11 rebounds, seven steals

Svi got 29 shots off??? Honestly, I love this. Svi has been an end-of-the-bench player for a fairly lame Knicks team all season, so when he gets a chance at legit court time, he starts chucking like there’s no tomorrow. I would hope a guy with his kind of three-point shooting pedigree would shoot a bit better from beyond the arc, but whatever.

Miles McBride: 20 points (8-13 shooting, 4-6 from three), 12 assists

Deuce’s playmaking may be in question at the NBA level, but not in the G League. He was in total control Monday, with 12 dimes and no turnovers. He just needs to cash some of those threes at the big-boy level now.

Jericho Sims: 19 points (8-11 shooting), 16 rebounds (seven offensive)

Deuce puts up monster numbers in Westchester, but he generally looks to be a relatively normal basketball-playing human playing against other humans. Sims, on the other hand, looks like the damn juggernaut when he’s up against G League bigs. He has also displayed some nice touch, which should help him at the NBA level.