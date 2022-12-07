Knicks 113, Hawks 89: Scenes from two new winning streaks

The New York Knicks handled the Atlanta Hawks from start to finish Wednesday night, with New York walking away with the 113-89 win. The Knick starters outscored the Hawks’ 88-49; with the W the Knicks won consecutive games for the first time since opening their supposed Road Trip of Death with wins in Utah and Denver. After entering the week losers of seven straight at home, New York has held Cleveland and now Atlanta, two good teams, below 100 points over consecutive wins at MSG, their first home winning streak since October.

Julius Randle played one of his best games as a Knick, while Quentin Grimes made five of his seven 3-point attempts. As encouraging as those shooting performances were, two other Knicks put up numbers that are probably more exciting for infinity and beyond: Miles McBride played 27 minutes and Immanuel Quickley 25, courtesy of minutes bagels for Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish.

Dejounte Murray was lost for the night a few minutes in after sprainking an ankle. New York stands at 12-13. Next time is Friday in Charlotte, when the Knicks have a chance to climb back to .500. Recap to come soon. This was a fun win!