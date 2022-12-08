Obi Toppin will miss at least 2-3 weeks with a leg fracture

Obi Toppin got off to a nice start this season as he showed off what looked like a much improved outside jump shot. Unfortunately, that only last for a few weeks. And ever since his shooting began to negatively regress, his season has been one filled with disappointments. His finishing has become worse, his minutes remain inconsistent, and questions remain about his role and usage on a team helmed by a coach who often thinks of him as an afterthought.

And now there’s even more bad news for Toppin. It was reported on Thursday that Toppin, who was seen limping in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s win against the Hawks, would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after imaging on his left knee showed a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula.

Obi Toppin sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head during last night’s game against Atlanta. He will be revaluated in 2-3 weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 8, 2022

Toppin has remained a fan favorite despite his recent struggles, so he will surely be missed. This puts Thibodeau, who has recently sat Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish to maintain a nine-man rotation, in an intriguing spot. Does he go to Rose, who he has trusted for many years, or does he turn to Reddish, who the team is reportedly actively shopping? Or does he pull a wild super-big Jericho Sims/Isaiah Hartenstein frontcourt out of his butt? Regardless of what Thibodeau does, here’s to hoping to Toppin can come back as soon as possible.