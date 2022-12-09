Cam Reddish denies requesting a trade, multiple teams reportedly interested

It was reported Wednesday afternoon that the Knicks and Cam Reddish’s camp were working together to find a trade. Well, it apparently hasn’t taken long for the Knicks or teams around the league to start talking about a potential deal involving the fourth-year wing. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Lakers and the Knicks had a discussion recently about a trade. Begley also noted that the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks also have had some interest in Reddish since his arrival in New York. Reddish, despite his inconsistencies, could still provide the kind of shooting and defensive versatility that could be intriguing for both contenders and teams looking to take a flyer on a player with a high ceiling.

Cam Reddish denies that he requested a trade but says he wasn't given a reason for his removal from the rotation https://t.co/KRXeGvvWmg pic.twitter.com/GfjGGrRTuY — SNY (@SNYtv) December 8, 2022

Muddying the entire situation though is the fact that Reddish denied requesting a trade. When asked about it, he told reporters, “I have not [asked for a trade]. Y’all seem to know more than me, for real. I don’t know what y’all are talking about, but I haven’t requested no trade, nothing like that.”

If that really is the case, then it isn’t really Reddish wanting out, but more so the Knicks just trying to get rid of him, which would infuriate fans even more. In situations like this, there is often fire where there is smoke, but as of now, it’s looking a bit difficult to know what is really going on behind the scenes.