Knicks 121, Hornets 102: Scenes from the new world order

Well, well, well. For only the second time this season, the New York Knicks are on a three-game winning streak after strolling into Charlotte and whupping the whuppable Jordanaires 121-102. With Toronto losing to Orlando and Philadelphia up big in the fourth on the L.A. Lakers, the Knicks will likely end the night tied for eighth with the Raptors.

The Knicks looked fast, vibrant, loose. Everyone they played is younger than 30. We’ve gone from Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier as the starting backcourt last year to Fournier and Jalen Brunson the opening night guards this year to Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride all playing 24+ minutes tonight, which could be a first. Quickley and McBride played together. Ditto Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims. If these Knicks were an ‘80s movie, tonight was the montage where everything goes well. It’d almost be too much good to process, if years of famine hadn’t dug a bottomless pit in all of us that we’ll never give up trying to fill.

The Knicks won all four quarters en route to the blowout. They outscored the Hornets by 21 from deep. They took and made more field goals, 3s and free throws, had more steals, more assists and fewer turnovers. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett scored 63 points on just 39 shots; even Brunson, who shot poorly, still came through with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Every single Knickerbocker finished with a positive rating. Ya dig? This was such dominance by New York it might have even crossed Michael Jordan’s mind for a split second that Charles Barkley was right.

Recap to come. I might, too, after a win like that. Share your overreactions in the comments. Tis a fine night to get a little mouthy.