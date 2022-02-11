 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ep. 137 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

The Knicks stand pat. Harden is traded for Simmons and the Mavs trade KP. All the trade deadline news you can handle!

By Sean Saint Jacques
Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks stay quiet at the trade deadline. Could the Knicks have gotten a deal done? What does it mean for the rest of the season?

-Plus, Tibs didn’t want Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett is hurt, and Julius Randle informally requested a trade. What now for the Knicks as the season continues to spiral out of control?

-The Nets trade James Harden to the Sixers for Ben Simmons and much more. Who won the trade? And did either team get closer to winning a title?

-The Mavs traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie. Why the Mavs made this head-scratching move? And did they get closer to contending?

-Many other big names on the move and I dissect all of the big trades and the Knicks not making a move at the deadline.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 137 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

