Ep. 137 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks stay quiet at the trade deadline. Could the Knicks have gotten a deal done? What does it mean for the rest of the season?

-Plus, Tibs didn’t want Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett is hurt, and Julius Randle informally requested a trade. What now for the Knicks as the season continues to spiral out of control?

-The Nets trade James Harden to the Sixers for Ben Simmons and much more. Who won the trade? And did either team get closer to winning a title?

-The Mavs traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie. Why the Mavs made this head-scratching move? And did they get closer to contending?

-Many other big names on the move and I dissect all of the big trades and the Knicks not making a move at the deadline.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!