Dewan Hernandez, Brandon Williams post double-doubles as Westchester Knicks fall

The Westchester Knicks went 3-1 in their recent four-game homestand and were looking to keep their momentum rolling in the final game of the week. The Knicks took on the College Park Skyhawks in a matinee game.

Westchester played a solid first half, which saw Dewan Hernandez being aggressive in the post early on and Tyler Hall drained a couple three-pointers. The Knicks were going at Justin Tillman in the first quarter and tried to score often in the paint. Hernandez has been playing at a high level since joining the team and made an impact on both ends on Thursday. Tyler Hall was making an impact in multiple ways as well. Not only was he draining threes, but Hall showcased the ability to be a playmaker and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

The Knicks held a 97-88 after three quarters of play. College Park opened the final quarter on a high note by going on an 18-0 run, while A.J. Lawson scored nine points in that span. Westchester made it a one possession game on several occasions in the final five minutes, but couldn't regain the lead from the Skyhawks. Westchester dropped Thursday’s matinee game to College Park, 123-118.

Dewan Hernandez posted his eighth double-double (30 points (12/20 FG) and 16 rebounds), along with three assists and three blocks. Brandon Williams finished with 26 points (10/21 FG), 10 assists and four rebounds. Tyler Hall totaled 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Aamir Simms recorded 18 points (8/11 FG) and three rebounds.

The Knicks are back in action on Sunday against the Cleveland Charge. Tip off is at 1pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.