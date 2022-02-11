Knicks 116, Warriors 114: Scenes from a massive upset out West

The New York Knicks semi-shocked the basketball world Thursday night (Friday morning on the East Coast), handing the Warriors just their fifth loss of the season, 116-114. It got a little dicey at the end, as both Alec Burks and Cam Reddish missed a free throw, leaving the Warriors a chance to tie or win at the end. For some reason, Thibs left Evan Fournier in for defense, and he naturally got shook by Klay Thompson. Fortunately, Klay bricked an open foul-line jumper to seal a Knicks win.

Klay couldn't get it to go to force OT



(via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/Ip5LDrOjIf — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 11, 2022

Julius Randle continued his West Coast resurgence with 28 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. He didn’t have the three-ball working, but he was a beast down low.

Youngsters Reddish and Quentin Grimes held things down on the wing with RJ Barrett injured. Reddish had 12 points, three assists and two steals. Grimes only shot 2-4, but his three off the offensive rebound late was maybe the biggest bucket of the night.

G R I M 3️⃣ S pic.twitter.com/rLI1Vmv0yy — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 11, 2022

Not sure if there’ll be a recap, as I have some stuff to handle tomorrow morning. We’ll try to talk more about this game, though. It was fun! Good night.