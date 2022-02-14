Trio of Westchester Knicks score 20-plus points en route to 41-point win over Cleveland Charge

After ending last week with a loss to the College Park Skyhawks, the Westchester Knicks were looking to start the week off with a win against the Cleveland Charge.

Even though Cleveland held a brief lead to start the game, Westchester controlled nearly the entire game. Following that, the Knicks started to put together a superb offensive game. The team was scoring well at the basket and had one of their best perimeter shooting games. Allen Crabbe drained four triples early on and Tyler Hall connected on a career-high seven threes. The Knicks drained 24 three-pointers and three Dub Knicks connect on four or more triples.

Westchester held a 71-59 lead at halftime and kept their momentum rolling by starting the second half on a 11-0 run. The Knicks’ strong offense kept going throughout the final two quarters, as the home team held a double digit lead in the second half. When the clock struck zero, the Knicks secured a 141-100 win.

Westchester has seen great production from many players over the past seven games, as the team has gone 5-2. Brandon Williams has played really well in that stretch where he has scored at the basket and has shot 43.4 percent from three in the past four games. He has shown to be a great playmaker who has good vision and always looks to get the ball to his teammates in the right spots.

Dewan Hernandez has been a double-double threat with Westchester. Not only has he been effective at scoring in the post, but Hernandez put together several solid defensive games in the past four games.

Brandon Williams (24 points and 10 assists) and Dewan Hernandez (23 points and 12 rebounds) each posted a double-double, while Hernandez swatted four shots. Tyler Hall finished with 22 points (7/10 3PT) and six assists. Jordan Allen recorded 18 points (6/10 3PT) and six rebounds. Aamir Simms totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Allen Crabbe (14 points (4/7 3PT)), MJ Walker (12 points) and Quinton Rose (11 points) scored in double figures.

Westchester shot 54.5 percent (24/44) from beyond the arc. The team dished out 33 assists on 52 field goals made and scored 48 points in the paint. The 41-point win is the largest margin of victory this season.

The Knicks are back in action on Wednesday against the Raptors 905. Tip off is at 7pm on the G League YouTube channel.