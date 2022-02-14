Thunder 127, Knicks 123 (OT): Scenes from LOL the Knicks suck

The New York Knicks, who should be tanking, locked horns on Monday night with the tanking kings, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder were missing their top two players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, and were playing a bunch of kids. Naturally, they defeated the Knicks and their motley crew of mediocre vets, 127-124.

The Knicks nearly won it in regulation thanks to some stellar defense by Evan Fournier (???) and a clutch layup by Quentin Grimes.

EVAN AND Q IN THE CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/KBVJ2K8EHw — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 15, 2022

Sadly, the Thunder would tie it up on the other end. The Knicks were out of time outs because Tom Thibodeau forgot he was out of challenges, so we were treated to Julius Randle dribbling the length of the court and chucking up a brick at the end of regulation. Randle had a 30-point triple double, but fouled out in overtime. Grimes was stellar, but missed a few threes in the overtime period. It sucked.

The Knicks had a chance to tie at the end, but Thibs drew up a play for the ice-cold Immanuel Quickley (0-6 from the field at that point). Man, I wanted IQ to break out of his slump with a huge bucket. Alas, it was not to be.

Another heartbreaker, folks.