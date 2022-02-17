Miles McBride sparks Westchester Knicks to 119-106 win over Raptors 905

Coming off an impressive 41-points win over the Cleveland Charge on Monday, the Westchester Knicks were back in action in their final game before the All-Star break. The Knicks hosted the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors 905. The New York Knicks assigned Miles McBride to Westchester prior to tip off.

Westchester had a strong first quarter and saw the strong production continue throughout the first half. Miles McBride and Quinton Rose had seven points, while Tyler Hall was shooting the ball at an efficient rate. Along with his strong perimeter game, Hall was showing he is more than a shooter. Hall rebounded the ball well and showed the ability to be a playmaker for Westchester.

The Knicks held a 68-55 lead at halftime due to the offense flowing well, along with strong perimeter shooting and great ball movement. Dewan Hernandez made an impact being aggressive driving to the basket, rebounding the ball, taking charges and blocking shots. He was getting to the basket off cuts and pick-and-rolls.

The Raptors 905 cut it to eight points in the third quarter, but Westchester closed out the quarter and pushed their lead to double digits. The Knicks led by as many as 26 points in the final quarter. Despite the Raptors 905 making a push in the final three minutes, Westchester built a lead that the away team couldn’t catch and the Knicks picked up a 119-106 win. Westchester is 6-2 in their last eight games.

Miles McBride led Westchester with 23 points (8-16 FG), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. Dewan Hernandez recorded his 10th double-double (21 points (9-15 FG) and 14 rebounds), along with two blocks. Tyler Hall finished with 18 points (6-10 3PT), seven rebounds and six assists. MJ Walker (18 points) and Lydell Elmore (10 points) finished in double figures.

The Knicks are back in action on February 24 against the Wisconsin Herd. Tip off is at 8pm on MSG and ESPN+.