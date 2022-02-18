Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode this week. Here is the show rundown:
-The Knicks hit rock bottom.
-The Knicks hit rock bottom again.
-Twice wasn’t enough so the Knicks hit rock bottom three times in one week.
-What will happen to Coach Tibs?
-What will happen with the front office?
-And much more on the future of the Knicks.
-Plus, All-Star Weekend is here and I predict the All-Star Saturday night and the game itself on Sunday.
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week's podcast click here: Ep. 138 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
