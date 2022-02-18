Walt “Clyde” Frazier named 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Media Award recipient

The New York Knicks totally suck this season, but there is still one saving grace to watching Knicks games on TV: catching Mike Breen and Walt “Clyde” Frazier call a game on MSG. Now, Clyde will join Breen in the pantheon of Hall of Fame broadcasters, as he was named one of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.

Writer Mechelle Voepel and NBC Network Executive Dick Ebersol were also named recipients for the award. Breen was named to the Hall just last year.

Hall of Fame duo. pic.twitter.com/F2gN73wSNK — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 18, 2022

Clyde is already in the Basketball Hall of Fame, of course; he was inducted in 1987. The GOAT Knick played with the franchise from 1967-1977, winning the their only two titles along the way. He has worked as a Knicks broadcaster for more than 30 years. Generations of Knicks fans have grown up watching games set to Clyde’s inimitable style on the mic.

"Toppin popping, folks!" - Clyde Frazier pic.twitter.com/WvbyXtY0XE — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 17, 2020

This is delightful news during a time when not much else is going right for the franchise. Clyde remains at the top of the broadcasting game, and we hope he and Breen stay broadcasting Knicks games forever.