Miles McBride leads Westchester Knicks to 117-107 win over Delaware Blue Coats

Coming off an 115-112 win over the Capital City Go-Go, the Westchester Knicks kicked off the week against the Delaware Blue Coats. Like Delaware, Westchester saw some players assigned from their NBA affiliate prior to tip off. The New York Knicks assigned Miles McBride and Jericho Sims for Tuesday’s game.

Miles McBride made his presence known early and often throughout the game. He was scoring the ball and drained a couple three-pointers in the opening quarter. He had 11 of his 39 points in the opening quarter. Not only was the Knicks rookie scoring at an efficient rate and distributed the ball well, but he made a significant impact on the defensive end.

Westchester was distributing the ball well early on, as the team had eight assists on 13 field goals made in the first 12 minutes. After taking a first quarter lead, Delaware trimmed their deficit in the next two quarters and tied the score at 82 heading into the final 12 minutes. The Blue Coats added to their lead with an 11-4 run to start, but the Knicks countered with a 10-0 run a couple minutes later and took a 102-98 lead and held onto the lead for the remainder of the game.

In an odd sequence at the end of the game, Delaware was issued seven technical fouls. A pair of technicals were issued to Shamorie Ponds, coach Coby Karl and assistant coach God Shammgod Jr, while Paul Reed received one. Three made free throws, along with two triples from McBride, helped push Westchester to a 117-107 victory.

Miles McBride led Westchester with 39 points (7-11 3PT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Brandon Williams finished with 22 points, six assists and four assists. Dewan Hernandez totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Hall finished with 14 points and two rebounds. Jericho Sims recorded his fourth double-double (11 points and 14 rebounds).

The Knicks are back in action on Friday against the Windy City Bulls. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.