Ep. 139 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-Kemba Walker and the Knicks agree that he should sit out the rest of the season.

-The state of the Knicks and the NBA going into the home stretch.

-Obi Toppin is the winner of the dunk contest. Is the dunk contest dead? Plus, more thoughts on All-Star Weekend.

-More drama with the Nets and much more!

