Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:
-Kemba Walker and the Knicks agree that he should sit out the rest of the season.
-The state of the Knicks and the NBA going into the home stretch.
-Obi Toppin is the winner of the dunk contest. Is the dunk contest dead? Plus, more thoughts on All-Star Weekend.
-More drama with the Nets and much more!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 139 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
