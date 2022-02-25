Dewan Hernandez records seventh consecutive double-double in Westchester Knicks win

The All-Star break is in the rear view mirror and the Westchester Knicks are back in action for the first time in eight days. The Knicks entered the second half of the season with an 8-8 record and have 16 games remaining. Westchester traveled to Wisconsin to take on the Herd in their first game of a back-to-back.

Westchester put up one of their best quarters of the season to start the game. After holding an early six-point lead heading into Wisconsin’s first timeout, the Knicks went on a 15-0 run. Westchester were scoring in multiple ways and Kethan Savage did a great job of orchestrating the offense, as he had six assists in the first quarter.

The Knicks took a 40-16 lead into the second quarter. Wisconsin picked up their defense in the quarter and held them to 16 points. Westchester’s strong first quarter assisted them in holding a 20-point lead at halftime. The Knicks started out the second half with a 12-4 run and pushed their lead to 28 points. Westchester controlled the entire game and picked up their ninth win of the season following a 125-86 victory over Wisconsin.

The Knicks were effective and efficient on the offensive end. Five Knicks finished in double figures, while the team shot 52.3 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from beyond the arc. Westchester were scoring at the basket (58 paint points) and the team had great ball movement (32 assists on 45 field goals made).

Dewan Hernandez tallied his 11th double-double (30 points (11/19 FG) & 13 rebounds) of the season. MJ Walker finished with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Kethan Savage recorded 18 points, nine assists and two steals. Aamir Simms totaled 16 points & six rebounds. Tyler Hall finished with 15 points, seven rebounds & four steals.

The Knicks are 9-8 and are 6-2 in their last eight games. The team holds the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Westchester is back in action on Saturday against Wisconsin. Tip off is at 8pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.