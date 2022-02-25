Derrick Rose will undergo another surgical procedure on his ankle

The New York Knicks are a longshot to make the playoffs, but they did appear to have one thing in their favor: the imminent return of point guard Derrick Rose. Rose helped power the Knicks to the No. 4 seed in the East last season, and he has been seriously missed since undergoing ankle surgery in December. He practiced with the team each of the last two days, and looked poised to rejoin the team soon.

But these are the Knicks, and things never go according to plan. Fans received a shock Friday afternoon when it was learned that Rose needed yet another surgery on his ankle.

Knicks say Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 25, 2022

Timetable uncertain, eh? There are like 23 games left in the season. The Knicks are 3.0 games back of the Hawks for the final play-in spot, and their remaining schedule is brutal. This team isn’t making the playoffs. The time has come to shut Rose down for the season. There’s no reason to put him at further health risk by exposing him to Thibs’ maniacal rotations.

Get well, Derrick.