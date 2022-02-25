Heat 115, Knicks 100: Scenes from RJ Barrett and not much else

Savvy fans of the New York Knicks knew they had virtually no chance of beating the Miami Heat Friday night. The Heat are too talented, too deep, and too well-coached for this Knicks squad. Also, Pat Riley’s deal with Satan still hasn’t expired. Still, RJ Barrett gave the MSG faithful a hell of a show, scoring 30 points in the first half en route to a 46-point performance in a 115-100.

The kid from Canada came achingly close to scoring 50 points. Sadly, he was hurt by his season-long bugaboo: the free-throw line. RJ hit only 14-22 from the charity stripe, which killed his chances at a 50-burger. Still, it’s hard to beat 13-22 from the field, 6-11 from three. RJ was amazing.

RJ Barrett joins Carl Braun as the only Knicks 21 and under to record a 40 point game. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 26, 2022

The Knicks actually had a chance after three quarters, thanks to RJ’s heroics. The were only down five points heading into the fourth. But this team closes games like butt, especially in February. They managed only 15 points in the fourth as the Heat pulled away. Blergh.

Recap to come.