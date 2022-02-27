Westchester Knicks overcome 25-point deficit to secure 105-100 victory

The Westchester Knicks started the second half of the season on a high note with a 39-point win over the Wisconsin Herd on Thursday. The two teams faced off again on Saturday.

Westchester started the game out slow and Wisconsin showed great effort on the defensive end. The Knicks were held to 38 first half points and were down 56-38. Dewan Hernandez made a significant impact on both ends with his aggressiveness to get to the basket, finish through contact, and ability to block shots.

Westchester turned things around in the fourth quarter. After trailing by as many as 25 points in the game, the Knicks started the quarter on a 16-5 run and cut their deficit to single digits. Tyler Hall was a factor in the Knicks’ fourth quarter comeback. He scored 15 of his 31 points in the final frame and drained four three-pointers.

The team played their best defense in the fourth quarter, which was evident by the Knicks holding the Herd to 14 points in the quarter. Westchester kept it rolling until the final buzzer, as the away team took the lead following an Allen Crabbe three-pointer with 31 seconds left. The Knicks held onto the lead and secured a 105-100 victory.

Westchester swept the season series against the Herd, 2-0. The Knicks improved to 10-8 and hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Hall led Westchester with 31 points (6-13 3PT), seven rebounds and three steals. Dewan Hernandez finished with 25 points (9-15 FG), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and three steals. Allen Crabbe recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Kethan Savage totaled 13 points and four rebounds. Quinton Rose tallied 11 points and nine rebounds.

Westchester will be back in action on Tuesday against the Greensboro Swarm. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG and ESPN+.