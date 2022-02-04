Hey everyone! I’m back with a new episode of the show breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is the show rundown:

-I finally did it......I finally pressed the panic button on the Knicks season.

-After the Knicks dreadful loss to Memphis, the season seems to be hanging in the balance going into the trade deadline next week.

-Will the Knicks make a big splash before the trade deadline? What are their options?

-Plus, plenty of NBA trade rumors involving the likes of Damien Lillard, Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons.

-And much more!

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 136 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

