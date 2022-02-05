Westchester Knicks snap two-game win streak in 107-90 loss to Windy City Bulls

The Westchester Knicks are coming off a 117-107 win over the Delaware Blue Coats and brought a two-game winning streak into Friday night. In the final game of the week, Westchester took on the Windy City Bulls.

The two teams went back-and-fourth in the first quarter, but the Bulls held a small lead after the first 12 minutes. It was a low scoring second quarter for both teams, as Westchester totaled 11 points and trailed Windy City by double digits. Tyler Hall had a strong first half with 11 points and four rebounds, which include him shooting the ball well from deep. Dewan Hernandez has shown to be a double-double threat and nearly reached that mark at halftime.

Just as the Knicks scored baskets and put some momentum together, the Bulls contained the home team and maintained their lead throughout the third frame. Aamir Simms had a strong quarter and kept the Knicks going in that stretch. He was scoring at the basket, hit a three, and was getting to the line. Simms scored 13 of his 16 points in the third quarter.

Westchester went on an 8-0 between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter and cut their deficit to 14 points in the early part of the frame. Just as the Knicks tried to make a comeback, the Bulls would string together some baskets and increased their lead. That was the closest the home team would get, as the double-digit deficit was too much to overcome, and Westchester suffered a 107-90 loss to Windy City.

Dewan Hernandez led Westchester with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Aamir Simms finished with 16 points (5-11 FG) and three rebounds. Allen Crabbe recorded 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tyler Hall totaled 13 points (3-7 3PT) and four rebounds.

The Knicks (4-7) are back in action on Sunday against Windy City. Tip off is at 7:30pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.