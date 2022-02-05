 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Knicks at Lakers- 02/05/22

Don’t lose to this crew.

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks begin their five-game Western road trip with a Saturday night game in Los Angeles against the Lakers. LeBron will play, because the Knicks are cursed this season.

As for the Knicks, it’s the same starting five as always.

Tip-off is 8:30 PM on ABC. This is your game thread. Here is the Lakers’ SB Nation site, Silver Screen & Roll. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Go Knicks!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...