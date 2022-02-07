31 points from Brandon Williams, Dewan Hernandez push Westchester Knicks to 117-111 win

After a tough 17-point loss to the Windy City Bulls on Saturday, the Westchester Knicks faced off against the Bulls in their second consecutive game.

Westchester put up 29 points in the first quarter behind the strong play of Brandon Williams and Dewan Hernandez, as the former had 10 points while the latter totaled eight points. Williams made a strong impact on Sunday, as he was scoring in the lane and shot the ball well from the perimeter. Hernandez had a solid first half and has shown to be a double-double threat with Westchester. He was efficient at scoring at the rim off dunks and layups and made a great impact on the defensive end.

Despite holding a lead at halftime, Windy City took the lead for a brief moment in the third quarter. Following that, the Knicks went on a 10-0 run behind four points from Hernandez and Allen Crabbe and held onto the lead for the remainder of the quarter. It was a close game in the final frame. The Bulls put together a 7-0 run and made it a one possession game early on. The Knicks didn't let their opponents put momentum together in the final nine minutes and fought hard to pick up a 117-111 win.

Brandon Williams and Dewan Hernandez recorded 31 points each. Williams added three rebounds and made three triples. Hernandez put up 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals as well. Aamir Simms (19 points (6-10 FG) and 10 rebounds) and Allen Crabbe (10 points and 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double. MJ Walker finished with 11 points (4-9 FG) and four assists.

Westchester has won three of their last four games, which include two victories at home. Three of the team’s next four games are at home.

The Knicks (5-7) are back in action Monday against the Lakeland Magic. Tip off is at 7pm on the G League YouTube channel.