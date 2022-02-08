Westchester Knicks go 3-1 on homestand following 114-105 win over Lakeland Magic

The Westchester Knicks are coming off a 117-111 win over the Windy City Bulls where Brandon Williams and Dewan Hernandez each scored 31 points. The Knicks were looking to cook at home in the final game of their four-game homestand.

It was a game of runs in the first quarter, as both teams traded runs and lead changes through the first six minutes. Westchester outscored Lakeland 18-4 and controlled the game. Tyler Hall shot the ball well early on, while him and Brandon Williams led the team in scoring. The Knicks kept the strong play rolling in the second quarter behind a good offensive attack from the team. Three players had eight points, which included Williams being in double figures.

Westchester led by as many as 28 points, but Lakeland made a comeback in the fourth quarter. With a short-handed roster, the Magic fought hard to cut their deficit. The Knicks built a lead high enough that the Magic couldn’t catch. The home team secured a 114-105 win over Lakeland.

The Knicks saw great play from many players. Brandon Williams continued to score the ball at a high rate, as he scored 20 or more points in eight of his last nine games. He was scoring at the rim and shooting the ball well from deep. Along with Williams, MJ Walker had the best shooting game of the season and has strived in his role off the bench. Dewan Hernandez has made a significant contribution since joining the team in early January. He continues to be active on the glass and has been a double-digit scorer who does most of his scoring at the rim.

Brandon Williams led Westchester with 31 points (4-7 3PT), 10 assists and four rebounds. Dewan Hernandez recorded his seventh double-double (19 points (8/13) and 16 rebounds). MJ Walker finished with 19 points (5-7 3PT) and three rebounds. Aamir Simms totaled 13 points and five rebounds.

Westchester shot 48.6 percent (18-37) from beyond the arc and dished 29 assists on 40 field goals made. The Knicks finished the homestand with a 3-1 record and improve to 6-7 in regular-season play. The team is 0.5 games behind the No. 6 seed Long Island Nets. The top six teams in each conference will make the G League postseason.

The Knicks are back in action on Thursday against the College Park Skyhawks. Tip off is at 11am on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.