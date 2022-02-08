Game Thread: Knicks at Nuggets- 02/08/22

The New York Knicks look to win in Denver — where they haven’t won in 16 years — while nursing a bunch of injuries. Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel are out. No biggie — all that means is 36-year-old Taj Gibson and rookie Jericho Sims have to check reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Also, Quentin Grimes is still out. The health players are probably still exhausted from their game in Utah last night. Should be fun!

Game is at 9:00 PM on MSG.