Nuggets 132, Knicks 115: Scenes from please don’t be hurt, RJ

The New York Knicks got their asses handed to them in the first half en route to a 132-115 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Knicks were playing at altitude on the second half of a road back-to-back, and were missing key players in Mitchell Robinson and Quentin Grimes (Nerlens Noel was also out). The loss was pretty much expected. The game is the least of our worries right now.

RJ Barrett, our shining Canadian prince, injured himself in the final minute, and limped off to the locker room. What was he doing in the game in the final minute of a blowout, particularly when he played 43 minutes last night and 49 minutes on Saturday? Head coach Tom Thibodeau has some explaining to do.

On the plus side, Julius Randle (28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals), continued his recent run of strong play. Rookie Jericho Sims got 18 minutes of run, and looked solid.

But who cares about all that right now...we’re all waiting for word on RJ. Please be alright.