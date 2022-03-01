P&T March mailbag invite

Let’s keep this short and dulce: the 2022 New York Knicks aren’t making the playoffs and odds are they’re not moving up in the lottery, either. So who’s left to talk about?

Wanna dish on this year’s players? Dish. Got free agent targets in mind? Fantasy’s more fun anyway. Wondering about a particular draft prospect? The Know The Prospect machine being’s dusted off and primed for the next few months, but we can get into some early talk now. Tired of the Knicks entirely? There are 29 other teams, most of which will play beyond game 82. We can talk them too.

Shoot your shot in the comments below or the vaunted P&T Twitter page. Few will enter. Many will win.