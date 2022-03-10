Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a separated shoulder

Knicks forward Cam Reddish is done for the year after injuring his shoulder in a nasty fall during a game against the Sacramento Kings.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 10, 2022

Reddish hurt himself trying to block a shot in Monday’s win in Sacramento. He hit the floor hard and was down for a few minutes before heading to the locker room.

It’s a tough blow for Reddish, who was finally getting consistent minutes due to several injuries. He scored 15 point in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s big win over the Clippers in Los Angeles. Reddish was acquired by the Knicks on January 13 in a trade for Kevin Knox and a condition Hornets first-rounder. He immediately became a fan favorite, despite the fact that head coach Tom Thibodeau usually refused to play him — fans at MSG often chanted “We want Reddish.”

Cam proved to be an intriguing player when he did get action. He was known as promising shooter when he came to New York, but only hit 25.8% of his threes. Instead, he made his hay getting to the free-throw line — his free throw rate was among the best on the club. His defense also raised eyebrows, particularly his ability to get steals and deflections.

In Cam’s absence, Thibs will continue to rely on rookie Miles McBride to play alongside Immanuel Quickley in the backcourt. That pairing has worked well for New York.

Good morning. In 154 minutes, lineups with Deuce McBride and Immanuel Quickley on the floor together have a net rating of 39.87.



*Laughs maniacally* — Alan Turing (@StacyPatton89) March 10, 2022

Get well soon, Cam. We’ll need you next season.