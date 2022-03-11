Ep. 141 Shock Jacques Podcast

Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks have won three straight games. Can they make a push for the play-in?

-Could this glimmer of hope lead to bigger things?

-The NBA Playoff race out west. Are the Mavs pretenders? And is a Lakers/Warriors and Clippers/Suns first round series destined to happen?

-Plus, some NBA Draft and March Madness talk. Some teams and prospects to watch out in the days and weeks to come.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 141 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

