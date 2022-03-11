Westchester Knicks suffer 108-92 loss to Capital City Go-Go

The Westchester Knicks started off the week with a 106-102 win over the Greensboro Swarm and the team is working to claim a postseason spot. The Knicks were looking to continue their winning ways on their four-game homestand. Luka Samanic (left plantar fasciitis), Aamir Simms (concussion), and Kethan Savage (right big toe contusion) didn’t suit up in Thursday’s game.

After the Capital City Go-Go took a lead to start the game, both teams traded leads throughout the first quarter. Louis King started out his strong game in the first quarter with seven points and saw his strong shooting continue in the second quarter. He had 18 points in the first half and was shooting the ball well from deep. King has made an impact on both ends in his short time with Westchester with his perimeter shooting and versatility.

Westchester kept it within single digits at halftime and outscored Capital City in the third quarter. MJ Walker recorded seven of his 14 points in quarter and the team made it a seven-point game going into the final frame. The Go-Go held the Knicks to eight points through the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game. Westchester fell to Capital City, 108-92.

Louis King led Westchester with 25 points (5/9 3PT), six rebounds and two steals. Dewan Hernandez finished with 16 points (7/14 FG) and four rebounds. MJ Walker recorded 14 points and four rebounds. Tra Holder totaled 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. Lydell Elmore tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Knicks (12-11) are back in action on Monday against the College Park Skyhawks. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.