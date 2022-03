The New York Knicks finally end their massive road trip in Brooklyn as they take on the Nets in a Sunday matinee.

Obi back!

Obi Toppin back today, per Knicks. — Jonathan Macri (@JCMacriNBA) March 13, 2022

Game is at 1:00 PM on on ABC. This is NetsDaily. No trolling them, please. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!