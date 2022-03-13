Nets 110, Knicks 107 : Scenes from hammer beating nails

The New York Knicks fought but fell short in their Sunday matinee in Brooklyn, 110-107. The game was competitive throughout and the Knicks had the lead late in the fourth, but Kevin Durant had a special game, scoring 53 while dishing nine assists. The Knicks had a chance to pull ahead in the final seconds, but...

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each scored 20+, but no other Knicks reached double-figures. Turnovers were maybe the biggest difference between the teams. Besides Durant. The 7-foot angel of death was literally, figuratively and meaningfully the biggest diff.

This is what he does pic.twitter.com/Yfyjg8kO5E — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 13, 2022

I’ll have the recap up in a few hours. Remember: every time Tom Thibodeau runs out of timeouts before he runs out of needing them (happened again today), a ping-pong ball gets its orange-and-blue wings.