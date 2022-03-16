 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks 128, Trail Blazers 98: Scenes from a lob-fest at MSG

Some good passing...from the Knicks???

By Joe Flynn
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks finally got home to MSG this week — not necessarily a blessing given that they had lost their last five home games in a row. But took care of business Wednesday night, blasting an inferior, tanking Portland Trail Blazers squad, 128-98.

As usual, RJ Barrett led the way, with 31 points on 10-20 shooting (5-11 from three), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. The scoring was nice, but I was perhaps most impressed with the passing. Check out this alley-oop to Obi Toppin.

How about another oop to Obi.

Not to be outdone, check out Obi throwing the oop to fellow big man Jericho Sims!

Obi (13 points on 6-10 shooting) was nice. Immanuel Quickley (18 points 4-5 shooting!!!) was nicer. Evan Fournier had 14 points on 5-10 shooting and a season-high six assists. Seriously, the Knicks has one of their best passing games of the season.

Good win. Recap to come.

