REPORT: The Knicks are signing forward Feron Hunt to a two-way deal

According to Shams Charania, the New York Knicks are planning to sign Feron Hunt (6’8”, 195 lbs) to a two-way contract.

The New York Knicks are signing forward Feron Hunt of NBA G League's Texas Legends to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2022

To clear space for him, the Knicks have waived forward Luka Šamanić. Luka has been sidelined with a heel injury for a while.

The 22-year old Hunt is an athletic forward who played at Southern Methodist University for three years. He went undrafted in 2021 and got a brief look by the Mavericks last pre-season. In December, he joined the Pelicans for a 10-day hardship deal, but never touched the floor.

He played 37 games with the Texas Legends this season and averaged 18 points per game, eight boards, and 2.4 assists in 35 minutes per outing. Here he is dropping 29 points on the Westchester Knicks last December:

Scouting reports highlight his rebounding, motor, and ability to score on off-ball motion plays. Hunt is a little thin and has a mediocre defensive rating of 112.4. Still, given how well he has played in the G League, this seems like a positive acquisition. It’s a shame that we never got to see Luka play for the big-league club, but c’est le basketball.

Welcome aboard, Feron.