Seven Knicks score in double figures in Westchester’s 118-114 win over Long Island Nets

The Westchester Knicks are coming off two consecutive double-digit losses and were looking to turn the tides, as the team battles for a G League postseason berth. The Knicks wrapped up the week with a matinee game against the Long Island Nets.

After Long Island jumped out to an early lead, Westchester kept it close throughout the first quarter. Tyler Hall was getting involved early on the offensive end and scored the ball at an efficient rate like he has done numerous times this season. The third-year guard drained four three-pointers and has made an impact as a play maker. The Knicks rebounded in the second quarter and outscored the Nets by eight points and took a 58-55 lead into halftime.

Westchester had a balanced offensive attack that saw seven players finish in double figures. That was showcased in the third quarter where the team posted 37 points. Dewan Hernandez had eight of his 17 points in the quarter, while Hall added in seven points and Tra Holder put together a personal 6-0 run.

While Westchester led for most of the third quarter, Long Island cut their deficit and took the lead at the midway point of the final quarter. The score was tied at 114 with 1:20 left in the game. The Knicks were able to close out the game and picked up a 118-114 win over the Nets.

Tyler Hall led Westchester with 25 points (8-14 FG) and three assists. Louis King finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Tra Holder totaled 19 points and four rebounds. Dewan Hernandez recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. MJ Walker (14 points), Allen Crabbe (12 points) and Aamir Simms (10 points) finished in double figures.

Westchester holds a 13-12 record and are two games behind the Nets, who hold the No. 6 spot. The top six teams in each conference make the G League playoffs. There are seven games left in the 2021-22 season.

The Knicks are back in action on Sunday against the Windy City Bulls. Tip off is at 2pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.