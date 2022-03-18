Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is this week’s rundown:
-The Knicks play-in chances. Can they pull it off?
-Damien Lillard trade rumors. Should the Knicks blow it up to get him?
-Tibs will return next season, according to reports. Is this the right call?
-Western conference play-in scenarios.
-Plus, why we are destined for a Sixers-Nets playoff series.
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 142 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
