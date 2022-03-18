Game Preview: Knicks vs. Wizards- 03/18/22

The Knicks’ current romp through an easier schedule continues Friday night as they take on the Washington Wizards at the Garden. This is a big game in the tank standings — or the regular standings, if you’re still into that sort of thing—as just 0.5 games separate the 29-39 Wiz and the 29-40 Knicks. Washington seems destined to out-lose the Knicks and pick ahead of them in the draft, so we should probably just sit back and watch RJ and the gang take care of business.

Who might start for the Wizards? Be on the lookout for one name in particular:

Raul Neto

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Corey Kispert

Kyle Kuzma

Kristaps Porzingis

That’s right, folks...Raul Neto will play! Also, Kristaps, I guess. Does a KP appearance at MSG really move the needle anymore? Will the fans boo even half as venomously as they did in his first Garden appearance with the Mavs. At this point, I just kind of feel sorry for him. The Mavericks have the league’s best record since trading him. That’s rough.

But make no mistake, folks: I want KP to struggle tonight. Imagine him dragging this lame Wizards squad to a victory at MSG...it makes the blood boil, does it not? And it very well could happen. He’ll mostly likely be matched up on Mitchell Robinson, who really struggles with stretch bigs. Kristaps will get his share of open looks from three. If he gets hot, the Knicks could be in trouble.

Still, the Knicks are favored tonight — the line is -6 for New York at the time of posting, according to DraftKings. Keep the Wiz off the three-point line, and the Knicks should cruise to victory. Sounds simple, right?

RIGHT???

