Knicks 100, Wizards 97: Scenes from a butt-nasty performance in a W (except for IQ and Mitch)

The New York Knicks played some gross basketball on Friday night. Fortunately for them, the Washington Wizards sucked jussst a little bit harder.

Before I go on, I would just like to qualify my “LOL, Knicks sucked” rant by saying that Immanuel Quickley was terrific. The Knicks don’t walk away with the W without the work of IQ, who scored 15 points on just seven shots, grabbed four rebounds and dished a team-high five assists. He was at his grifting best, deking Wiz defenders into the air and drawing fouls — he shot 9-9 from the foul line. He was incredible on defense as well.

Mitchell Robinson also deserves kudos for annihilating old buddy Kristaps Porzingis and the Wiz on the offensive glass. Mitch scored 15 points (hitting all three of his free-throws!!!) and grabbed 12 rebounds (10 on offense). His yeoman work on the offensive glass helped to make up for the horrific shooting nights of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, who finished with identical 6-22 marks from the floor.

So the Knick were dominating the fourth quarter, up 15 points thanks to Mitch’s offensive rebounding and IQ’s PG play, so head coach Tom Thibodeau proceeded to:

Remove Mitch to play small with Alec Burks guarding Kyle Kuzma. It didn’t go well.

Realize his mistake and brings back Mitch...for IQ. It also didn’t go well.

Kuzma went ballistic in the final minutes, bringing the Wizards back to within a point with a chance to take the lead. He went full heat-check mode, chucking a contested three from way out, that missed the mark. RJ grabbed the board, got fouled and hit both free throws. That left one possession for the Wizards to tie.

You gotta hand it to RJ: he shot like crap all night, but when they needed a stop, he got the stop.

RJ with the CLUTCH clamps pic.twitter.com/xxlHIk589Z — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 19, 2022

Dumb game, mostly. Recap to come.