Miles McBride pushes Westchester Knicks to fifth consecutive win

The Westchester Knicks are coming off an impressive victory over the Wisconsin Herd where the team overcame a 25-point deficit to secure their fourth straight win. The Knicks were looking to continue their winning ways on Tuesday.

It was a game of runs in the first half and Westchester led for most of the first half. The Knicks played well due to great ball movement and efficient perimeter shooting. During the Knicks winning streak, the team’s shot selection has been great and the team offense’s has worked liked a well-oiled machine. Westchester held a 55-49 lead at halftime, while Miles McBride (18 points) and Dewan Hernandez (12 points) combined for 30 points.

Allen Crabbe started to heat up in the third quarter. He totaled 16 points in the quarter and shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Crabbe drained four of his five three-pointers in a two minute stretch and scored half of Westchester’s points in the quarter.

Westchester led by 24 points at one point in the game, but Greensboro cut their deficit behind a 21-6 run. The Swarm made it a 104-103 game with two minutes left in the game. Miles McBride came up strong in the clutch by scoring four straight points to give Westchester a 109-103 lead then forced a turnover as the Swarm tried to inbound the ball with 21.8 seconds left. Two dunks by Quinton Rose helped seal the 115-108 win over Greensboro.

The Knicks dished out 29 assists on 41 field goals made, while shooting 42.9 percent from deep. Westchester improved to 11-8 and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Knicks hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Miles McBride led Westchester with 29 points (5-7 3PT), seven assists and two steals. Allen Crabbe finished with 19 points (5-8 3PT) and six rebounds. Dewan Hernandez recorded his 12th double-double (14 points & 10 rebounds). Quinton Rose totaled 14 points (6-8 FG) and two rebounds.

Westchester is back in action on Thursday against the Motor City Cruise. Tip off is at 11am on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.