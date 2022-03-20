Game Preview: Knicks vs. Jazz- 03/20/22

The New York Knicks are riding a two-game winning streak, even if their Friday night victory over the Wizards was some appalling basketball. The guys are taking a few steps up in weight class Sunday, as they take on the Utah Jazz at MSG.

The Jazz are weird. They have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and are No. 2 in net rating, but they are not a powerhouse in the standings. In fact, they sit just two games ahead the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh spot in the West. They need this win bad.

Fortunately for the Knicks, the Jazz are banged up. Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic are both out, and Hassan Whiteside is questionable. Unfortunately for the Knicks, Donovan Mitchell is expected to be back, and between him and Jordan Clarkson, they have more than enough firepower to light up New York from the perimeter.

The Knicks are 3.5-point underdogs at the time of posting, according to DraftKings. That seems about right. Will the Knicks figure out a way to keep winning? Tune in at 7:30 PM EST to find out!

