Miles McBride dishes 18 assists in Westchester Knicks win

The Westchester Knicks are in playoff contention in the final stretch of the regular season. The Knicks were looking to pick up a win over the Grand Rapids Gold, who currently hold the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

It was a great back-and-fourth game in the first half between Westchester and Grand Rapids. There were 13 lead changes and the score was tied on 12 different occasions. The Gold played well due to scoring in transition and solid perimeter shooting. Grand Rapids held a double digit lead early in the second quarter. Westchester rebounded with a 12-0 run following a timeout and kept it a close game for the remainder of the quarter. The Knicks trailed 64-63 at halftime.

Westchester started out the second half on a high note with great ball movement, efficient shooting and solid team defense. The Knicks dished out 24 assists on 30 field goals made through the first three quarters and the team shot 6-of-11 from beyond the arc in the third quarter. Miles McBride did a great job of running the offense and finding his teammates in the best spot to score. The Knicks secured a 113-94 win over Grand Rapids after holding the Gold to 30 total points in the second half.

Dewan Hernandez led Westchester with 21 points (8/15 FG), nine rebounds and two steals. Miles McBride notched a double-double (20 points and 18 assists), along with four steals. Feron Hunt finished with 18 points (7/13 FG) and seven rebounds. Louis King recorded 16 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists. Tyler Hall tallied 13 points (4/7 3PT) and three rebounds.

Westchester dished 30 assists on 39 field goals made and totaled 16 steals. With the win, the Knicks (14-13) are tied for No. 7 in the Eastern Conference and are one game behind the No. 6 seed, Long Island Nets. The top six teams in each conference make the G League postseason. Westchester has five games left in the regular season.

The Knicks are back in action on Friday against the Greensboro Swarm. Tip off is at 7pm on the G League YouTube channel.