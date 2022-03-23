Knicks 121, Hornets 106: Scenes from actual fun basketball?

Coming off a grueling gut punch of a loss just last night, the New York Knicks could easily have punted Wednesday’s game in Charlotte against the Hornets. The Hornets came into the game on a five-game winning streak, and they punked the Knicks both times they’ve played this season, and New York was missing the services of two starters: Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Instead, the Knicks played perhaps their most beautiful basketball of the season in a 121-106 triumph.

Who said the Knicks couldn’t pass? They beat LaMelo Ball and the Hornets at their own game, playing with pace and dishing a mind-boggling 30 assists as a team.

RJ Barrett led the way with 30 points on an efficient 10-19 shooting (3-7 from three, 7-8 from the free-throw line).

The true revelation on the night was the play of Obi Toppin. Starting in place of Randle for the second game in a row, Toppin showed out in Charlotte, with 18 points on 8-11 shooting, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and zero turnovers. One night after playing zero fourth-quarter minutes against the Hawks, Obi helped put the game away with a pair of late dunks.

OBI TOPPIN GOING WAY UP ✈️ pic.twitter.com/g7AzJ7XEbS — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 24, 2022

Tremendous game all around. Would watch again. Recap to come.