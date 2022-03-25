Ep. 143 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! Here is the rundown for this week’s episode of the show:

-I run through the Knicks draft options and prospects to watch.

-Plenty of NBA Draft talk as I discuss who could go #1.

-What will the Knicks do to FINALLY address the point guard position?

-Plus, the future of Julius Randle and more offseason storylines.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!