Hey everyone! Here is the rundown for this week’s episode of the show:
-I run through the Knicks draft options and prospects to watch.
-Plenty of NBA Draft talk as I discuss who could go #1.
-What will the Knicks do to FINALLY address the point guard position?
-Plus, the future of Julius Randle and more offseason storylines.
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 143 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
Loading comments...