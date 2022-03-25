Knicks 111, Heat 103: Scenes from Immanuel Quickley and the young guns

The New York Knicks hadn’t won in Miami in forever. The Heat are too skilled, too crafty, too well-coached. And when the starters fell behind by 17 in the third quarter, it seemed like just another wasted trip to South Beach.

But then a funny thing happened. Nobody told the younger Knicks that they are supposed to roll over for the East’s No. 1 seed. The group of Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and Jericho Sims (with help from Uncle Taj Gibson) brought the Knicks allll the way back in the fourth quarter. RJ Barrett, who had a rough shooting night (5-17, 18 points), came back into a game, but like a true leader, he took a backseat to IQ, who scorched the Heat for 20 points in the fourth quarter. IQ and RJ hit the free throws to keep the Heat at bay late, holding on an inspiring 111-103 win.

And it wasn’t all threes and free throws for IQ, either. Check out these magnificent looks against the league’s fifth-ranked defense.

IQ with the SCOOP pic.twitter.com/WyL5K4FW9X — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 26, 2022

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY TAKING OVER



16 POINTS IN THE 4TH NOW pic.twitter.com/PUNB9mO50V — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 26, 2022

The rook known as Deuce played the entire fourth quarter alongside IQ. He finished with five points and a team-high five assists. He also played tremendous defense against the likes of Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler.

DEUCE ON THE LOOSE pic.twitter.com/iSsQ0OIpsN — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 26, 2022

Grimes was subbed out for RJ late — no shame in that — but he helped turned the tide, not backing down from Butler on defense and shooting flames from beyond the arc. (BONUS: check out the offensive board from Sims.)

Best win of the season? Maybe. Recap to come.