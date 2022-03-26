Westchester Knicks suffer stinging loss to Greensboro Swarm

The Westchester Knicks are coming off an impressive 113-94 win over the Grand Rapids Gold and were looking to continue their winning ways in the final stretch of the regular season. The Knicks wrapped up the week against the Greensboro Swarm.

Both teams traded baskets to start the game then Westchester went on a run and took a 13-point lead midway in the opening quarter. Greensboro countered and tied the score heading into the second quarter. Westchester kept the ball rolling in the second quarter and held a 56-52 lead at halftime due to the strong play of Louis King. He was shooting the ball well, drained three triples, and was making an impact on the defensive end.

Tra Holder had an impressive showing where he shot the ball at an efficient rate and was rebounding the well. He was active defensively where he was creating turnovers and creating extra possessions for Westchester. His nine rebounds and five steals were a career high.

Greensboro turned the tide and outscored Westchester 31-19 in the third quarter. James Bouknight played a role in the Swarm’s win with his scoring and play making. He ran the offense well in the game and that was on full display in the third quarter, as Bouknight dished five of his 10 assists. A strong start to the second half pushed Greensboro to a 112-100 win over Westchester.

Louis King led Westchester with 28 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Feron Hunt finished with 16 points (7/16 FG), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Tra Holder recorded 12 points (4/9 FG), nine rebounds and five steals. Dewan Hernandez totaled 11 points and six rebounds. Allen Crabbe tallied 10 points and six rebounds.

With a loss to Greensboro, the Knicks (14-14) are 1.5 games behind the No. 6 seed, College Park Skyhawks. The top six teams in each conference make the G League postseason. Westchester has four games left in the regular season.

The Knicks are back in action on Sunday against the Cleveland Charge. Tip off is at 2pm on the G League YouTube channel.