30 points from Tyler Hall pushes Westchester Knicks to 120-110 win over Cleveland Charge

The Westchester Knicks enter the final week of the regular season in contention for a postseason spot. The Knicks kicked off the week with a Sunday afternoon game against the Cleveland Charge.

Westchester saw a balanced scoring attack in the first half that saw four players with seven or more points. The Knicks were moving the ball well and shooting the ball at an efficient rate. Tra Holder scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half, while Tyler Hall drained four three-pointers in the first two quarters. The Knicks were down 68-57 at halftime.

Westchester started to make a comeback in the third quarter, which saw the team make it a two possession game heading into the final quarter. Hall played a huge role in the Knicks’ second half comeback, which was fueled by the team’s strong perimeter shooting. The third-year guard drained nine triples and he scored 18 points in the second half, which included 12 fourth quarter points.

The Knicks had one of their most efficient perimeter shooting games of the season, as the team shot 48.7 percent (19/39) from beyond the arc. Along with the strong outside shooting, Westchester was being aggressive defensively in the fourth quarter and forced nine turnovers. The Knicks outscored the Charge in the second half to pick up a 120-110 victory.

Tyler Hall led Westchester with 30 points (9/14 3PT), five rebounds and three steals. Tra Holder finished with 20 points (8/13 FG) and six assists. Louis King recorded 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Feron Hunt totaled 15 points (7/13 FG), six assists, six rebounds and five steals. Dewan Hernandez tallied 12 points and seven rebounds.

With a win over Cleveland, the Knicks (15-14) are 1.5 games behind the No. 6 seed, College Park Skyhawks. The top six teams in each conference make the G League postseason. Westchester has four games left in the regular season.

The Knicks are back in action on Tuesday against Cleveland. Tip off is at 6pm on MSG 2 and ESPN+.