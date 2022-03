The Chicago Bulls are kind of slumping these days. The New York Knicks...kind of aren’t slumping these days? The two old rivals will square off Monday night at the Garden.

Tip-off is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Blog A Bull. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Go the Knicks!